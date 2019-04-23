Horses saved from fire at farm

There were no injuries to either man or beast when fire broke out at an equestrian farm near Ottawa's southwestern edge Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were called to Castle Peak Farm on Franktown Road between Dwyer Hill and Ashton Station roads around 8 a.m., according to Ottawa Fire Services.

The first crew to arrive had to call for backup and get water trucked in to fight the flames, which spread to stables, storage buildings and a home.

A fire near Ottawa's southwestern border with Lanark County scorched stables and a home on Tuesday morning. Video supplied by Bradley Craig. 0:28

According to Castle Peak Farm's Facebook site, the sprawling facility provides breeding, training, and boarding services. The property is also home to a race track.

About a dozen horses were brought to safety.

FRANKTOWN RD FIRE UPDATE: Under Control confirmed by Incident Command. Dozen horses evacuated and corralled to safety. Road closures remain in effect <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/otttraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#otttraffic</a> <a href="https://t.co/waZLlLx8Xt">pic.twitter.com/waZLlLx8Xt</a> —@OttFire

The fire was under control by just after 10 a.m.

Two people have been displaced because of the fire, Ottawa Fire Services said.

Franktown Road reopened around 12:30 p.m.

A man reached by CBC by phone said the fire began in a staff apartment at the farm. CBC was not able to get the man's name.

Investigators are on scene to learn more about the cause, said Ottawa Fire Services spokesperson Danielle Cardinal.

Heavy equipment is also there to demolish some of the damaged structures.