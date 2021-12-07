80 km/h speed limit near school will remain, despite local push for change

Parents and local officials are calling on the provincial government to lower the speed limit from 80 km/h by the entrance to a school parking lot near Franktown, Ont.

The turnoff to Calvary Christian Academy, which includes children in preschool all the way up to Grade 12, is located just around a bend on Highway 15, shortly after drivers pass Franktown.

Parents say navigating their way on and off the busy highway has them fearing a collision with passing traffic.

"We're carrying precious cargo and we just want it to be safe," said Sarah Hunter, whose three-year-old daughter goes to Calvary.

Fellow parent Lucy Racine said she likes to arrive early to avoid a crowded, "overwhelming" scene on the road in front of the school.

"There's lots of cars coming, especially in the other direction, just going faster when we leave here. I have three kids in the car, so I'm very cautious," she said.

WATCH | Parents at Calvary Christian Academy detail highway speed concerns:

‘Accidents can happen:’ Parents say 80 km/h speed limit near school is too high Duration 0:57 Parents Sarah Hunter and Lucy Racine say the speed limit outside Calvary Christian Academy in Franktown, Ont. is too high at 80 kilometres an hour and leaves parents fearful of potential collisions. 0:57

Higher enrolment and more traffic

School traffic during pickup and drop-off hours has increased in recent years in tandem with the school's enrolment growing from about 150 students to well over 200 in only a few years, according to school principal Tom Bourne.

Bourne addressed the council in Lanark County about the school's concerns on Dec. 1.

"We don't understand why, at a school entrance, the speed is 80 km/h," Bourne said, according to a summary of the meeting.

"Each day, when the 100 families and students leave at 3:30 p.m., we hold our breath with concern. ... We are all very concerned that there is going to be an accident before long and it could be fatal."

Previous efforts to resolve the issue with the province have been unsuccessful, Bourne added.

The speed limit on the highway going through Franktown, Ont., is 60 km/h versus 80 km/h when going by the nearby school. (Guy Quenneville/CBC)

It's "maddening" the speed limit going through Franktown is 60 km/h whereas vehicles going by the school, only about 1.5 kilometres down the road, can go 80, said County Warden John Fenik.

"It's bureaucratic paperwork that could be really taken care of with the stroke of a pen," Fenik said.

After Bourne's address, the county council agreed to write a letter to the province calling for the creation of a school safety zone with a reduced speed limit.

Ministry cites lack of crashes

When reached to respond to the area's concerns, Ontario's Ministry of Transportation said it completed a thorough review of that stretch of highway, and it showed no collisions related to the school entrance over the past five years.

There were also no recorded collisions during school hours, according to Jacob Ginger, a senior issues advisor with the ministry, in an emailed statement.

Factors such as highway geometry, traffic volumes, speeds, adjacent development and pedestrian activity are also typically considered, Ginger said.

The council in Lanark County says it will petition Ontario's Ministry of Transportation to lower the speed limit on the stretch of Highway 15 going past the school. (Guy Quenneville/CBC)

Fenik said the province should be proactive before something bad happens.

Hunter, who says she's witnessed near-misses involving drivers passing parents turning into the school, agreed.

"Let's just eliminate the risks," she said.

Ginger said the ministry will continue to forward concerns about highway speeds in the area to the Ontario Provincial Police so the force can consider the need for targeted enforcement during school hours.