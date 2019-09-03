Frank Stronach pitches beef processing plant to Prince Edward County

The head of an automobile parts empire hopes to graze into the organic beef business in eastern Ontario, but local farmers say they're not ready to welcome the proposal.

Frank Stronach, the founder of Magna International, made a pitch to Prince Edward County's Agricultural Advisory Committee Wednesday night, outlining his proposal to build a nearly 1,000-square-metre abattoir at the southern point of the county, near Lake Ontario.

He told the committee he wants to build a beef brand, catering to the organic markets in Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal.

"I've made a great contribution to the automobile industry, but basically I think I've always been a farmer," he told the committee.

However, he also told them he only plans to open a business somewhere he's accepted.

"I would only go to a place where I know I am welcome and where local farmers would see a benefit to having access to a processing plant."

Concerns over size, environmental footprint

While Stronach appears keen to get moving on the business idea, local farmers and residents aren't as certain.

John Hancock called it a great vision for a niche market, but the beef farmer and member of the Prince Edward Cattleman's Association expressed concerns about local farmers being able to supply organic animals to the plant.

There's only one certified organic producer in the county, while another is in the process of becoming certified, he said.

"There are people that want organic foods. There are people that want non-GMO foods. There are people that choose to eat grass fed animals," he told CBC Radio's Ontario Morning.

"But from a food security point of view, all of those products have a high price tag."

Frank Stronach, seen here with his daughter Belinda Stronach, says he wants to build a beef brand, catering to the organic markets in Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal. (Frank Gunn/Canadian Press)

No formal business plan

This venture wouldn't be Stronach's first foray into the beef market. He currently owns more than 40,000 hectares of land north of Orlando, Fla.

Stronach said he doesn't have a formal business plan or marketing research to back up his proposal but that he has "a gut feeling" and "an instinct" that he's acquired through talking to both farmers and consumers.

But Hancock said providing that type of feed is another problem.

Unlike in Florida, Ontario cattle can't graze year-round, so the amount of forage that would be needed to feed them through the winter would be significant, he said.

The plant size is another fear. The current plan is for a small to medium-sized plant, but residents fear that could expand in an environmentally sensitive area so close to the lake.

Cheryl Anderson, the president of the Prince Edward Point Bird Observatory, told the committee that industry could disrupt an area important to migrating birds, bats and multiple species-at-risk.

"To expect that that important habitat stops at the arbitrary boundary of a manmade road is foolhardy," she said.

"The south shore of Prince Edward County is not a place for industrial development of any kind."

Stronach has yet to submit a formal application, which would likely be required to move the project ahead.