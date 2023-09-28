Content
Woman critically hurt in overnight Centretown fire

Multiple people were rescued from a fire in a three-storey building on Frank Street in downtown Ottawa early Thursday morning, firefighters say.

Firefighters and police stand on a street at night in front of a three-storey residential building.
Ottawa Fire Services said it got a call about a basement fire on Frank Street at about 2:25 a.m. Thursday and ended up rescuing 'multiple' people. Two of them were taken to hospital. (Radio-Canada)

Multiple people were rescued from a fire in a three-storey building on Frank Street in downtown Ottawa early Thursday morning, firefighters say, including a woman who was taken to hospital in critical condition.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Ottawa Fire Services said it got a call about a basement fire on Frank Street near O'Connor Avenue at about 2:25 a.m.

Smoke and flames were visible in the multi-unit building when firefighters arrived.

"Firefighters located & brought out multiple residents during their searches," the post said.

One of them was without vital signs. Firefighters began CPR, and the resident was later transported to hospital.

Ottawa paramedics said a woman was resuscitated and taken to hospital in critical condition due to smoke inhalation. A man was also handed over to the hospital in stable condition with more minor smoke inhalation and burns.

The fire was under control by 3 a.m. and the cause is under investigation, according to the fire department.

The scene was just over a kilometre south of Parliament Hill.

