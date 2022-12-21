ByWard Market fixture Frank Richer mourned by friends, business owners

Saslove's Meat Market owner, John Diener said Francois (Frank) Richer was 'one of many' people he sees every day experiencing homelessness in the ByWard Market.

François (Frank) Richer was a jokester, protector, brother and son.

A lanky, bearded fixture in the ByWard Market, he was a familiar face to shopkeepers, partiers and passersby.

But those who knew him say the snowy street corners he frequented are lonelier now.

Frank died on Dec. 4. He was 51.

Julie Archambault said the two met in Ottawa's shelter system and had been friends for more than a decade. She remembers crooning karaoke with him while they drank their morning coffee.

"He had a good sense of humour, always singing, he loved people around him. He was a friendly guy," she said. "It's not the same without him."

An obituary for Frank says he's survived by his mother Collette Richer, his sisters Ann and Peggy, and brothers Charles and Marc, along with nieces and nephews.

Social media posts mourning his passing have gathered hundreds of comments.

On behalf of the family, Ann told CBC they appreciate the kind words people have shared about Frank online, saying his loved ones are deeply touched, and knowing others cared for him has helped as they grieve.

A statement issued by the Shepherds of Good Hope earlier this month said a "long-time member of the Lowertown community" had recently passed away. It adds that many people, both housed and unhoused, have died in the past year.

The charity said it will not identify anyone who it supports without their permission, but does say the person who died was "loved by our staff" and many in the neighbourhood.

A spokesperson also shared a link to a Facebook post from Jan. 2021 where Frank offered some of his story.

"I was diagnosed with schizophrenia at the age of 21," it reads in part. "It's fairly mild but I can have heavy stages where it is quite unpleasant for people around me."

'God bless you'

Archambault said she misses everything about her friend, but especially his light and how his humour attracted others.

"More needs to be done. A big change," she said of seeing her friends die on Ottawa's streets. "Stop the abuse and the homeless neglect. It's time to help them to get housing."

She said she dreams of starting a warming centre in Lowertown and calling it Frank's Place in his honour.

'It's not the same without him,' friend of Frank Richer says:

'It's not the same without him,' friend of Frank Richer says Duration 0:20 Julie Archambault met her friend Francois (Frank) Richer 20 years ago at Shepherds of Good Hope and said the ByWard Market fixture was "a friendly guy" with a good sense of humour.

Mandy Gosewich lives and works in the Market and got to know Frank when he would hang out on Sussex Avenue near Chapters.

"We used to call him 'God Bless You,'" said the owner of Stunning Fashion + Accessories. He used that phrase to thank those who dropped some change in his outstretched hand.

She described her neighbour as someone with piercing eyes who she used to tease could be a model, if only he'd eat a little more.

Saslove's Meat Market shared this photo of Frank, along with a heartfelt message about what he meant to the community, after his death. (Facebook/Saslove's Meat Market)

The two became familiar over the years, and after her dad passed away, Gosewich gave Frank some of his sweaters and a winter coat.

He always loved bright colours, she said, adding Frank's death means losing "one of our colourful threads" that makes the Market unique.

Like Frank, the market has had its ups and downs, Gosewich explained.

"He was part of our thread," she said.

"This has to be a big wake-up call for our officials. … This is unacceptable. These people are people, too."

Mental health issues and the "poisoning of the drug supply" have meant unprecedented challenges for people experiencing homelessness and those who help them, according to The Ottawa Mission.

WATCH: ByWard Market neighbour says the death of Frank Richer should be a 'wake-up call:'

ByWard Market neighbour says the death of Frank Richer should be a 'wake-up call' Duration 0:49 Mandy Gosewich, who owns Stunning Fashion + Accessories in the ByWard Market said neighbourhood fixture Francois (Frank) Richer was "one of our colourful threads" that make the Market unique.

More help needed

John Diener, owner of Saslove's Meat Market, became friendly with Frank after he started hanging out in front of the store.

A woman working behind the counter this week said she always felt safe closing up shop late at night, even if she was alone, because she knew Frank was outside.

Tall and thin, Frank might at first seem intimidating to strangers at first, but for those who'd met him "he was everybody's friend," said Diener.

"He was very friendly, always greeted people with 'God bless' or 'Have a nice day.'"

John Diener, owner of Saslove's Meat Market, described Frank Richer as a friendly, decent guy who had a rough life. (Dan Taekema/CBC)

Frank was known for working the restaurants and bars, offering patrons a menu of jokes — or "groaners," as Diener described them — in exchange for some coins.

Saslove's and Stunning are both collecting donations for Shepherds of Good Hope and Inner City Health in his name.

Diener also lives downtown and is no stranger to seeing people living on the street. He said over the years he's gotten to know a few regulars before one day they seemingly disappear.

Frank's death has led him to realize how many others likely arrived at a similar, tragic end.

"He's one person but he represents the bigger picture," said Diener. "There are many Franks out there."