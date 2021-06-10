The mayor of a mostly rural township just outside Cornwall, Ont., has been charged with three counts of child luring and one count of sexual assault.

Ontario Provincial Police announced the charges against 53-year-old Frank J. Prevost, the mayor of South Glengarry, Ont., late Wednesday afternoon.

Prevost, who lives in Cornwall and also serves as the warden for the United Counties of Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry, was arrested June 8 following an online undercover investigation, OPP said in a news release.

The sexual assault charge was laid following a separate investigation involving an adult victim, police said. As of Wednesday, Prevost was was being held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Warden since 2019

Prevost was acclaimed as South Glengarry's mayor in the township's 2018 election and was named warden for the united counties in December 2019.

Neither the township nor the united counties would comment on Prevost's arrest, though both said in statements on their respective websites that they would be "reviewing the matter shortly to determine appropriate next steps."

Both have council meetings slated for June 21.