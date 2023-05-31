Francophone support centre for rural sex assault victims pleads for stable funding

A support centre for francophone victims of sexual violence in rural eastern Ontario says a lack of permanent funding is causing them to scrounge for dollars, putting worker retention in jeopardy.

Centre Novas in Casselman, Ont., serves women and girls aged 12 and over who have been victims of sexual violence in the United Counties of Prescott and Russell, east and southeast of Ottawa.

Executive director Martine Lanthier, who oversees seven employees, said while the centre has been able to respond to everyone who's requested help so far, its resources have been stretched to the limit.

According to Lanthier, the centre's survival depends on applying for temporary provincial grants and donations, netting about $303,000 annually from the Ontario government.

"We take a lot of time to fill out grant applications and organize fundraisers," she told Radio-Canada in an interview in French. "We could invest this time to do more work on the ground, but we lack permanent funding."

Lanthier said the centre needs another $190,000 to properly manage its activities, offer decent salaries to employees and recruit two new workers.

She hasn't been able to raise salaries for several years. With labour shortages and inflation, Lanthier fears she will be unable to attract new employees or keep the ones she already has.

Recently started working with younger girls

Before November 2022, the centre offered services only for victims of sexual violence aged 16 and over. Since then, a new program has made it possible to support girls as young as 12.

Lanthier said the change was essential. Today, about 60 per cent of the centre's clients are minors.

Becky, 15, is one of them. She said she was 13 when she was sexually assaulted, and she didn't understand consent at the time.

"I didn't realize what was happening. For me, it was normal. It was my friends who told me that it was not normal," she told Radio-Canada in an interview in French.

After talking to her parents about it, they pushed her to report her attacker to police. An officer suggested Becky approach Centre Novas, and that's where she met Julie Delorme.

"I found a strength in me that I did not have thanks to my meetings with the worker from Centre Novas," Becky said.

"Before, I walked in the corridors and I was ashamed. Now I'm no longer ashamed and I tell myself that these are things that happen."

Delorme said their clientele has become much younger in recent years, requiring different intervention techniques.

"When I started, I met women 40 and older who had experienced sexual assault when they were young, and it was often the first time they talked about it," she said. Thanks to increasing awareness, young people are now reporting these acts more quickly.

Julie Delorme says the clientele at Centre Novas has become much younger in recent years, requiring different intervention techniques. (Camille Kasisi-Monet/Radio Canada)

More cases and reports

In 2022, Prescott and Russell OPP received 116 sexual assault reports resulting in 93 investigations. About 60 of them led to charges.

Delorme said the reported cases are the tip of the iceberg because only a minority of victims decide to come forward.

Ontario's Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services told Radio-Canada it has invested nearly $6 million in the past two years to improve services for victims of sexual violence in rural areas.

Lanthier said it's not enough, and more stable funding is needed for rural organizations.

The women who use Centre Novas live differently than those in urban areas, making the centre's work more complex and essential, Lanthier said.

"Traditional values ​​are still very present in the region and sexual assault is still very taboo, which hinders victims from asking for help. There are a lot of people here who believe sexual assault doesn't exist, that it happens elsewhere ... in the big cities," Lanthier said.

The lack of public transportation is also an issue in the region, which covers about 2,000 square kilometres. They have a presence in Casselman and Hawkesbury, but between the two there are plenty of places that aren't covered, Lanthier said.

If you need sexual violence support, call Fem'aide at 1-877-336-2433.