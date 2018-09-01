Francophone activist Jacques De Courville Nicol dies at 76

Jacques de Courville Nicol, the former leader of a group dedicated to making Ottawa officially bilingual, died Friday at the age of 76.

De Courville Nicol has been involved in the Francophone community for more than 50 years.

He worked as the national coordinator of the Movement for an Officially Bilingual Capital of Canada for several years, and was the honorary president of La Nouvelle Scène, Ottawa's Francophone theater centre.

In his death notice, his family said he died at home, surrounded by his relatives, due to a long-standing illness.

He is survived by his wife and four children, as well as nine grandchildren.