SQ officer who appealed fatal crash verdict convicted of lesser charge

A Quebec provincial police officer who was involved in a fatal high-speed crash in 2012 and appealed the verdict handed down in his first trial has been convicted of a lesser charge.

François Laurin was acquitted Friday on the initial charges of dangerous driving causing death and dangerous driving causing bodily harm in the collision that killed 25-year-old Éric Rompré and seriously injured his girlfriend Marie-Ève Bossé.

Laurin was found guilty instead on a simple dangerous driving charge.

The veteran Sûreté du Québec officer had been rushing to the Montebello Rockfest to help a person in distress when his cruiser struck the vehicle carrying Rompré and Bossé near Papineauville, Que.

At the time of the crash, Laurin was driving about 180 km/h — or roughly twice the 90 km/h speed limit along that stretch of Highway 148.

Family 'disappointed'

Laurin was initially sentenced in 2017 to one year in jail. The Quebec Court of Appeal quashed the conviction the following year, claiming the judge had failed to properly analyze whether Laurin's actions were truly dangerous, and ordered a new trial.

Friday's verdict came as an unwelcome surprise, Rompré's father Richard told Radio-Canada.

"Of course we are disappointed, but we will see what the future brings. We cannot do anything about it," he said in a French-language interview.

Laurin is expected to return to court Nov. 29.