Thousands in Ottawa protest Ontario's cuts to French services

Thousands of people have gathered in Ottawa Saturday afternoon to protest the Ontario government's cuts to French-language services.

The protest near Ottawa City Hall is one of many happening in nearly 40 communities across the province, including Hawkesbury, Prescott and Cornwall.

Franco-Ontarians showing resistance against Ontario’s proposed cut backs to French services. It is absolutely packed and loud near Ottawa city hall right now. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://t.co/S6BWNbk0gY">pic.twitter.com/S6BWNbk0gY</a> —@Krystalle_CBC

Protesters are criticizing the government's decision to alter the position of French language services commissioner and to cancel a project to build a long-awaited French-language university in the Toronto area.

Politicians from all three levels of government attended the Ottawa rally to show solidarity, including Mélanie Joly, the federal minister for official languages and La Francophonie, and Pierre Arcand, the interim leader of Quebec's Liberal party.

A number of Coalition Avenir Québec politicians from western Quebec were also at the rally, including Chapleau MNA Mathieu Lévesque and Papineau MNA Mathieu Lacombe, the province's minister for both families and the Outaouais.

Ottawa police said there are road closures on Lisgar Street between Elgin Street and Lyon Street due to the protest.