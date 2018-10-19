Quebec premier announces $2M fund for tornado victims

Quebec Premier François Legault has announced $2 million for the Red Cross to help victims of the tornadoes in Gatineau, Que., and criticized current efforts to compensate those people.

The money, announced Friday, brings the total the Quebec government has committed to $3 million since the Sept.21 storm.

Legault was sworn in as premier on Thursday after his party, the Coalition Avenir Québec, won the Quebec election on Oct. 1.

Legault said he was disappointed with the work that had been done in the aftermath of the tornadoes, and said he intends to introduce a new program for dealing with natural disaster recovery.

He said the new program will be less complicated than current compensation programs, but had no details. Legault said it was unfair to require extensive documentation from claimants, many of whom have lost everything in the tornadoes.