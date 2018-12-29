Gatineau hit with 4th water main break in less than 2 weeks

The City of Gatineau says it is working to fix a water main break at Boulevard Saint-Joseph that occurred on Saturday morning, making it the fourth break the city has seen in less than two weeks.

Boulevard Saint-Joseph between Dumas and Brodeur streets has been closed as crews work to repair the break.

🚧 Mise à jour bris d’aqueduc -boulevard Saint-Joseph fermé dans les deux directions entre les rues Brodeur et Dumas. Des détours sont mis en place. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/gatineau?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#gatineau</a> <a href="https://t.co/jjbu2J3Arq">pic.twitter.com/jjbu2J3Arq</a> —@ville_gatineau

The first and most significant break came on Dec. 18. Two homes were evacuated, nearly a dozen flooded and 24,500 residences were under a boil-water advisory.

Two smaller breaks occurred on Monday and Friday of this week.

The city has not issued a boil water advisory for Saturday's break but says some residents may experience a drop in water pressure.

The break was due to weather conditions according to the city.