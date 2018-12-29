Skip to Main Content
Gatineau hit with 4th water main break in less than 2 weeks

The city has not issued a boil water advisory but says some residents may experience a drop in water pressure.

First water main break came on Dec. 18

No boil water advisory has been issued but the city says some may experience a drop in water pressure. (Mark Humphrey/The Associated Press)

The City of Gatineau says it is working to fix a water main break at Boulevard Saint-Joseph that occurred on Saturday morning, making it the fourth break the city has seen in less than two weeks.

Boulevard Saint-Joseph between Dumas and Brodeur streets has been closed as crews work to repair the break.

The first and most significant break came on Dec. 18. Two homes were evacuated, nearly a dozen flooded and 24,500 residences were under a boil-water advisory.

Two smaller breaks occurred on Monday and Friday of this week.

The city has not issued a boil water advisory for Saturday's break but says some residents may experience a drop in water pressure.

The break was due to weather conditions according to the city.

