Skip to Main Content
Ottawa·Updated

Homicide unit investigating fourth shooting-related death in past week

Ottawa police are investigating the city’s fourth shooting-related death from the past week.

Police on scene following death of man near Cyrville and Meadowbrook roads

CBC News ·
Police are on scene at the corner of Meadowbrook and Cyrville roads, in the city's east end. The homicide unit is investigating the death of a man found suffering gunshot wounds early Sunday morning, the fourth shooting-related death this week. (Natalia Goodwin/CBC)

The Ottawa police's homicide unit is investigating the city's fourth shooting-related death from the past week.

Police and emergency responders were called to the intersection of Cyrville and Meadowbrook roads, in the city's east end, at approximately 12:50 a.m. Sunday after reports of gunshots.

They found a man in a parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital but was later declared dead.

Police haven't released details about the victim's age or name.

A section of Meadowbrook Road has been closed as of 5:30 a.m.

Police appeal for information

Those with information about the investigation are asked to contact the homicide unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5493

On Friday evening, Ottawa police were called to Alta Vista Drive after two men were shot dead, with a third man taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

On Wednesday, police were called to Palmerston Drive following the shooting of a 22-year-old man.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now