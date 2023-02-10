4th person charged in murder of Ottawa physiotherapist

Police have charged a fourth person in connection to the murder of Kyle Andrades, a well-liked Ottawa physiotherapist.

Katherine McRae, 36, has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

McRae becomes the fourth person charged in the case after three men were charged Thursday. Two of those men were charged with one count of first-degree murder and the third was charged with one count of second-degree murder.

McRae appeared in court Friday afternoon and will remain in custody, police said.

Kyle Andrades, 35, was found dead Tuesday night at a commercial property on Tenth Line Road south of Brian Coburn Boulevard.

His body was discovered Tuesday near the rural community of Navan in east Ottawa.

Police said the "evidence trail that investigators have been following" led to the fourth arrest.

'Why did they hurt him?'

Andrades was born in the Ottawa region and had a master's degree in physiotherapy, according to a biography on the website for the Renfrew Chiropractic and Rehabilitation Centre, one of his employers.

His main clinic was Get Physical Physiotherapy on Shefford Road in the city's Gloucester neighbourhood.

Oscar Andrades, the victim's father, told CBC one of his son's friends came by Tuesday and told him that Kyle hadn't showed up for work and he didn't know where he was.

Oscar Andrades said he and Kyle's mother Martine filed a missing person report with Ottawa police that evening. Then overnight, officers came by and told them they'd found Kyle's body.

The victim's father said he has "no idea" what could have happened, noting his son didn't use drugs and — thanks to a steady stream of physiotherapy clients — didn't have money problems.

"Why did they hurt him?" he wondered. "He was such a nice person. He was there … to help people."