Blockade forces train cancellations for 5th day

Via Rail is warning customers to check online before heading to the train station after it cancelled more train trips due to an ongoing blockade near Belleville, Ont.

Protesters from the Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory have been blocking the tracks since Thursday night in a show of solidarity with the Wet'suwet'en Nation in British Columbia, who have been protesting the Coastal GasLink pipeline going through their historical territory.

The protesters have said they will stop train traffic until the RCMP leave Wet'suwet'en territory.

"Train service between Montreal and Toronto and between Ottawa and Toronto is affected in both directions," reads a notice in Via Rail's website.

Trains are expected to continue operating between Ottawa and Montreal, and between Montreal and Quebec City, Via said.

Via is providing refunds to anyone who purchased tickets for travel Monday.

Injunction against protesters

Mohawks from Tyendinaga used a truck to block the CN Rail line near Belleville, Ont. (Courtesy Oyohserase Maracle)

On Friday, CN Rail obtained an injunction from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice in Toronto.

The injunction doesn't name any specific person, but forbids any continued interference with the rail line under the threat of arrest. It was served to demonstrators by CN police Saturday afternoon.

Photos from the area show a dump truck parked next to the rails, with signs reading "RCMP get out" and "Indianland."

CN Rail told CBC News the protests had forced the cancellation of "several dozens" of freight and passenger trains.