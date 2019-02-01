4-vehicle crash closes Mitch Owens Road near Greely

Emergency crews are responding to a multi-vehicle crash in Ottawa's rural south end that's left at least two people with serious injuries.

The crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. on Mitch Owens Road near the community of Greely.

Ottawa paramedics said the collision involved four vehicles — two cars and two trucks.

In addition to the two people with serious injuries, other people are being assessed on the scene, paramedics said.

Mitch Owens is currently closed between Stagecoach and Bowesville roads, Ottawa police said.