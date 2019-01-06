Skip to Main Content
date 2019-01-06

4 taken to hospital after apartment fire in west end

Four people were transported to hospital for smoke inhalation after an apartment fire in Ottawa's west end Sunday morning.

Patients were treated for smoke inhalation, paramedics say

Firefighters said they responded to a fire at an apartment on 2651 Regina Street at around 7:49 a.m. on Jan. 6, 2019. (Scott Stilborn )

Firefighters said they responded to a kitchen fire in a tenth-floor unit at 2651 Regina Street in Lincoln Fields at around 7:49 a.m.

A total of six patients were assessed at the scene, and four were taken to hospital, paramedics said. 

The estimated damage in the unit where the fire occurred is around $50,000, firefighters said. There is also minor water damage to a ninth-floor apartment. 

Ottawa police closed Regina Street between Poulin Avenue and Croydon Avenue, but it has since been reopened. 

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. 

