4 taken to hospital after apartment fire in west end
Patients were treated for smoke inhalation, paramedics say
Four people were taken to hospital for smoke inhalation after an apartment fire in Ottawa's west end Sunday morning.
Firefighters said they responded to a kitchen fire in a tenth-floor unit at 2651 Regina Street in Lincoln Fields at around 7:49 a.m.
Ottawa fire on scene of a 2-Alarm fire at 2651 Regina Street. Fire is under control and was contained to one unit on the 10th floor. One resident removed by firefighters being treated by paramedics.
A total of six patients were assessed at the scene, and four were taken to hospital, paramedics said.
The estimated damage in the unit where the fire occurred is around $50,000, firefighters said. There is also minor water damage to a ninth-floor apartment.
Ottawa police closed Regina Street between Poulin Avenue and Croydon Avenue, but it has since been reopened.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.