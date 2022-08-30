Police respond to 4 shootings in 4 days

Emergency services have been dealing with several incidents of gun violence recently, responding to four shootings over the past four days.

None of the incidents have been linked by authorities.

On Monday, police said they were called to Lorne Avenue at approximately 5:20 p.m in response to calls about a shooting.

Paramedics took a man suffering from gunshot wounds to the hospital in serious, but stable condition.

Police said the injuries weren't life threatening and there's no threat to public safety.

<a href="https://twitter.com/OttawaPolice?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OttawaPolice</a> responded to a shooting call in the 0-100 block of Lorne Ave at 5:18 pm on Mon, Aug 29. One victim was located at the scene with serious but non-life threatening injuries and transported to hospital. There is no threat to the public and the investigation is ongoing —@DutyInspector

2 shootings on Saturday

Officers responded to two shootings on Saturday alone.

The first was at Ledbury and Banff Avenues just before 6 p.m. One man was taken to hospital for emergency surgery, according to police. A 28-year-old man was arrested and a handgun was seized.

That intersection was also roughly where a daytime shooting happened in early July . That shooting left one man in critical condition. Police have not linked the two incidents.

Approximately half an hour earlier, officers also responded to Morisset and Caldwell Avenues. There were no injuries, according to police and an investigation is underway.

But the weekend's rash of violence began early Friday morning, when multiple injuries were reported in a shooting in the ByWard Market.

Three men were taken to hospital in serious but stable condition, with other injuries possibly linked to the incident.