1 person extricated, 4 injured in early morning collision

Two women in their early 20s were rushed to the trauma centre after a two-vehicle crash on the Airport Parkway early Christmas morning.

Emergency crews were called to the Airport Parkway at Walkley Road in Ottawa around 5:20 a.m. Saturday.

Firefighters had to extricate one person who was trapped in a vehicle, Ottawa Fire Services wrote in a release.The person was freed about 15 minutes later.

A 20-year-old woman and a 21-year-old woman were both taken to hospital in serious condition, while a man and woman, both 20-years-old, were treated on scene and released, paramedics told CBC.

The Airport Parkway was closed in both directions for a short time Saturday morning, but has since reopened.