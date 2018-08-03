Skip to Main Content
4 people displaced after BBQ fire in Gatineau

Four people are displaced after a barbecue fire damaged their Gatineau home Thursday evening.

A fire at a Gatineau home Thursday evening caused an estimated $90,000 in damages. (Radio-Canada)

Four people were forced to leave their home after a barbecue fire in Gatineau Thursday evening. 

The fire occurred shortly before 6 p.m. in a two-storey, semi-detached home at 244 Jeannine Grégoire Ross St., Gatineau fire services say. 

Officials say the fire was under control shortly after 7 p.m., and there were no injuries.

The fire caused an estimated $90,000 in damages. 

The Gatineau Fire Service is investigating the cause.

