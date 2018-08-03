4 people displaced after BBQ fire in Gatineau
Four people are displaced after a barbecue fire damaged their Gatineau home Thursday evening.
The fire occurred shortly before 6 p.m. in a two-storey, semi-detached home at 244 Jeannine Grégoire Ross St., Gatineau fire services say.
Officials say the fire was under control shortly after 7 p.m., and there were no injuries.
The fire caused an estimated $90,000 in damages.
The Gatineau Fire Service is investigating the cause.