Kingston Police investigating after Indigenous centre's flags damaged

Kingston Police are investigating potentially hate-motivated vandalism after flags belonging to the Four Directions Indigenous Student Centre at Queen's University were found in tatters earlier this week.

Sometime between June 29 and 30, both Indigenous and LGBTQ pride flags were "deliberately damaged" on the centre's front porch, police said.

Kanonhysonne (Janice Hill), the associate vice-principal at Queen's for Indigenous initiatives and reconciliation, said she was "deeply disturbed" to learn of the vandalism.

In October, the school launched an investigation into a racist, homophobic and violent message posted inside a student residence building, Chown Hall, where some Indigenous students reside.

"It disappoints and saddens me to hear of yet more acts of hatred and violence directed towards Indigenous and LGBTQ2S+ members of our community," Kanonhysonne said in a written statement posted to the university's website.

"The flags, which were cut up and destroyed, were hung in response to the Chown Hall incident that took place last fall in support of not only the students impacted by the incident but also in support of the broader Indigenous and LGBTQ2S+ community here at Queen's."

Kanonhysonne said she plans to work with senior administration to identify those responsible for damaging the flags.

CBC reached out to Queen's University for a response on Wednesday, but spokesperson Julie Valletta said the school would not be commenting on the vandalism at this time.