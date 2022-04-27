4 Ottawa men charged with 1st-degree murder in Gatineau killing

Four Ottawa residents have been charged with first-degree murder in the December 2020 killing of a 31-year-old man in downtown Gatineau, Que.

Ryan Bracken was shot while inside a business on rue Eddy in the city's Old Hull neighbourhood on the evening of Dec. 11, 2020.

Bracken was taken to hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

On Tuesday, the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), Quebec's provincial police force, arrested four people in their 20s in connection with Bracken's killing.

The four suspects all appeared by videoconference in Gatineau court on Wednesday. Their names and ages are:

Donte Strachan, 24

Tyann Strachan, 27

Wally Issaya Laguerre-Lamarre, 24

Isahiah Mballa-Paulotte, 21

All four were also charged with conspiracy to commit murder. They're scheduled to appear in court again on May 25.

Gatineau police turned the investigation over to the SQ two weeks after Bracken was killed, citing potential connections to organized crime.

Accoding to SQ Insp. Michel Patenaude, the four suspects all had gang connections and were known to Ottawa police, particularly for cases involving drugs.