Gatineau man accused of luring minors playing Fortnite

Police in Gatineau, Que., have put out a call for more victims after arresting a 35-year-old man accused of luring minors he's alleged to have met while playing the online video game Fortnite.

Police allege Rock Sanscartier would make contact with minors while playing the popular game, then contact victims through the Messenger app, which can be linked to a Fortnite player's profile.

Police say Sanscartier would then offer to pay the victims for sexually explicit photos.

He's been charged with luring a child, possessing child pornography and exposing himself to a child and is in custody, police said Wednesday.

Sanscartier allegedly used the pseudonym "Explicit QC 420-62" while playing Fortnite, but his Messenger account showed his real name.

Police also believe Sanscartier invited minors to his home in Gatineau's Buckingham sector, and are worried there may be more victims contacted through Fortnite or other online games.

Officials are warning parents to carefully monitor their children's online activities, especially since many kids are spending more time online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Anyone who has information or who may have been a victim of Sanscartier is asked to file a complaint with their local police, or contact the Gatineau Police at 819-243-4636 option 5.