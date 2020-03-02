Fortier Ottawa's sole representative in new cabinet

Ottawa–Vanier member of Parliament Mona Fortier is the Ottawa area's lone representative in the new federal cabinet, which Prime Minister Justin Trudeau unveiled today.

Fortier, who was the minister of middle class prosperity and associate minister of finance, will now serve as president of the Treasury Board.

In that role she will lead the Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat, the administrative arm of the Treasury Board, which is responsible for the administrative and financial affairs of the federal public service.

In a tweet, Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson congratulated Fortier on her appointment.

"Congratulations to @MonaFortier on your appointment as President of the Treasury Board," he said. "I look forward to continued collaboration with you and all local MPs on important issues to residents of the nation's capital."

No one was appointed as minister of middle class prosperity, meaning Fortier's previous job no longer exists.

Yasir Naqvi, the newly elected MP for Ottawa Centre, notably did not make the cabinet. Naqvi previously represented the provincial riding as a Liberal and served as the attorney general of Ontario from 2016 to 2018.

Naqvi took over the riding from Catherine McKenna, who has retired from politics and served as minister of the environment and climate change, and later as minister of infrastructure and communities.