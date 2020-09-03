Police looking into man's death in Fort Coulonge

Police are investigating the death of a 61-year-old man in Fort Coulonge, Que., Wednesday night.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ)'s Pontiac detachment and Gatineau, Que., police responded to a call about an "altercation" in a home on rue Principale shortly before 6 p.m.



Police say that is when they found a man with serious injuries who died overnight as a result.

A man has since been taken into police custody for questioning, the SQ said Thursday. Its investigation into what happened continues.

Fort Coulonge is about 40 kilometres east of Pembroke, Ont., and 110 kilometres west of Gatineau.