Former YMCA official pleads guilty to fraud

The former director of employment and newcomer services for the YMCA-YWCA in the National Capital Region has pleaded guilty to a charge of fraud under $5,000, according to an Ottawa police news release.

Police said the organization alerted them at the beginning of 2016 to suspicious financial activity involving the official, 40-year-old Tanya-Elizabeth Gagnon Dugal-Mendes.

Upon investigating, police said they found $20,548.40 worth of fraudulent purchases paid for with a business credit card. Many of the purchases were for prepaid gift cards, police said.

Gagnon Dugal-Mendes was charged in March with offences including fraud, money laundering and possession of property obtained by crime, police said.

She pleaded guilty to one count of fraud under $5,000 and was sentenced to an 18-month conditional sentence. She was also ordered to repay the money, which she has since done, police said.