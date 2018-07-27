Former Ottawa scout leader charged with gross indecency

Ottawa police have charged a former scout leader with six counts of gross indecency alleged to have happened more than 30 years ago.

Donald Sullivan, 67, was a scout leader at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church on Alta Vista Drive between 1972 and 1977, police said in a media release issued Friday.

Two men came forward to police in December 2017, and told investigators they first came into contact with Sullivan in 1977, when they were eight and nine years old.

Investigators believe there could be other possible victims from 1972 to present, police said.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Ottawa police tip line at 613-236-1222, ext. 5760, or send an email to mcm@ottawapolice.ca.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).