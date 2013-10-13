Former priest charged with historical sexual assault

A former eastern Ontario priest convicted more than three decades ago of abusing boys has been charged in another case of historical sexual abuse.

Gilles Deslauriers, 79, was arrested last week and is facing two charges of indecent assault, according to an OPP news release issued Monday.

The alleged incidents, which involve one boy, date back to 1976 and took place in Green Valley, Ont., OPP said.

Deslauriers pleaded guilty in the fall of 1986 to abusing four boys from nearby Cornwall, Ont. He was investigated during the Cornwall Public Inquiry, which looked into historical sexual abuse in the Cornwall area.

Deslauriers is set to appear in court on the latest charges on April 3.