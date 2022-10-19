After noting that several people who were in LRT project leadership roles have since "jumped ship," former transit chair Diane Deans said Coun. Allan Hubley must step down for his role.

Allan Hubley is one the last people standing at city hall who had insight into how badly Ottawa's LRT system was operating. Now a former council colleague is calling for him to resign in the wake of a damning final report from the Ottawa Light Rail Transit Public Inquiry.

Diane Deans, who sat on council for 28 years and previously led the transit commission, said Hubley must step down as a city councillor. If he wont, she added, his colleagues need to ask him to leave his position.

"I don't know how [he] could sit at the council table and make decisions about the future of this city when there could be no public confidence left in him whatsoever," she said.

Hubley was head of the transit commission during the final stages of LRT construction and testing.

Deans is also demanding former mayor Jim Watson apologize to residents of the city. Her comments come as the final report from the LRT inquiry released Wednesday.

Among the report's 664-pages and 103 recommendations is mention of a WhatsApp chat group including Watson, staff members and Hubley where "critical information," including the city decision to lower testing standards for the LRT system were discussed, but not shared with the rest of council.

Hubley did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Watson, who oversaw the line's September 2019 opening, is currently on a "long-planned personal holiday" and will read the report when he returns, a former staffer told CBC.

Watson owes Ottawa a 'full apology'

Deans, who had an acrimonious relationship with the former mayor, said he's the one who "politicized" the project, set the mantra of "on time and on budget," and he should be held accountable too.

"Jim Watson needs to offer a full apology to the people of Ottawa," she said.

"If you boil it down to who the bulk of the blame from the public part of this partnership goes to, it goes to Mayor Jim Watson."

WATCH | 'Bulk of the blame' lies with Watson, says Deans: Deans says Watson should 'take accountability' for politicizing LRT project Duration 0:45 Diane Deans, the former head of Ottawa's transit commission said the "bulk of the blame" for the city's partnership with Rideau Transit Group rests with longtime-mayor Jim Watson.

She didn't spare recently retired city manager Steve Kanellakos either.

Deans said she was "disappointed" by his decision to step down just two days before the final report was due, describing Kanellakos as one of the most trusted and respected leaders in the city.

"He had the confidence of council. He had the confidence of the entire city staff who I'm sure are all reeling today," she said.

"This has been going on for several years. He took a pay cheque until two days before the report came out. I mean, that's cowardly."

Former Ottawa mayor Jim Watson, left, and former Coun. Diane Deans, right. Deans is calling on the longtime mayor to apologize to residents, who is currently on a 'long-planned personal holiday.' (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

Staff departures leave 'frustration' for residents

Deans isn't the only past council member speaking out following the report.

Former downtown representative Catherine McKenney had pushed for a judicial inquiry into the process that led to the launch of the Confederation Line and any potential misconduct by members of council.

They described the report as "damning" adding they were struck by the "strong tone" it took.

"It does lay out in no uncertain circumstances that fact that council has been misled," said McKenney, who ran unsuccessfully for the mayor's seat in the October election.

"It's not lost on me that I believe [Watson] is on another train headed west right now and I do believe that he needs to answer to the residents of this city."

Former councillor and mayoral candidate Catherine McKenney said the final LRT inquiry report shows council was misled about the project. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

Like Deans, McKenney pointed to the fact many senior staff involved in LRT decisions have since jumped ship, leaving their roles with the city. John Manconi, then-general manager of transportation, left the city a just over year ago.

"Everybody who needs to take some responsibility has left now. It leaves a frustration with residents," they said.

New mayor says he'll work with councillors

Ottawa's new mayor, Mark Sutcliffe, pledged to improve accountability and transparency around the city's light rail network and implement "key recommendations" from the scathing report issued Wednesday.

He was asked about Hubley and what confidence he had in the councillor continuing to chair committees, but didn't answer directly, saying he'd let the report speak for itself.

"My intention is to collaborate with city council and not withhold information form them," said Sutcliffe.

Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe says he will work collaboratively with other councillors and won't withhold information from them. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

Former councillors, including Deans, had long pushed for answers on LRT issues before the inquiry began, but were repeatedly rebuffed.

Carol Anne Meehan, who previously represented Gloucester-South Nepean tweeted Wednesday that those who asked hard questions had been "sidelined and bullied."

McKenney shared a similar sentiment and said the culture at city hall needs to change so no one is "bullied" into a vote.

Deans also urged the sitting council not to put the LRT report on a shelf and move on without taking steps to rebuild trust and improve accountability.

River ward Coun. Riley Brockington posted on social media that he still has a council colleague "chewing me out for supporting a public inquiry," something that didn't go unnoticed by Deans.

I still have a colleague on Council chewing me out for supporting a public inquiry on the LRT debacle.<br>Taxpayers & passengers of our public transit system deserve the truth, deserve a better process & there will be accountability.<br>I will read the report in full & act on the recs. —@RiverWardRiley

"That speaks volumes to me about the problem," she said.

"They didn't think the public had the right to know what was going on, that they were lying, and they're still mad at the people that were upholding public accountability, honesty and transparency."