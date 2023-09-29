Former city councillor shares experience of sexual abuse

Keith Egli returned to city hall this week, not as a politician, but as a survivor.

At a fundraiser for victims of sexual violence on Tuesday morning, the former city councillor spoke of his own experience healing from the trauma of being sexually assaulted as a child.

"The biggest message I hope I got across is that it's not your fault. It's nothing you did," Egli told CBC's Omar Dabaghi-Pacheco following the event.

"The person who assaulted you, they're the one responsible. If there's any shame, if there's any blame, it's on them. It's not on you."

Egli first shared his experience publicly in a letter published in the Ottawa Citizen in April, a year after announcing he would not be running for re-election as councillor for Ottawa's Knoxdale-Merivale ward.

Tuesday's event was hosted by Voice Found, the organization that connected Egli with a peer support network when he was ready to begin working through his trauma.

It was held to increase awareness about childhood sexual abuse, especially among men, and to create a space where people feel safe to share their experience and seek support.

"That's a big jump for a survivor, to be prepared to take that risk that people may not be kind, may not be supportive," Egli said.

"I think that's why a lot of people hold it in for as long as they do,"

Struggled with when to speak out

Egli suffered from chronic pain, panic attacks, and shame for decades before he remembered his childhood trauma, the memories of which came rushing back to him one day during a physiotherapy appointment.

"This was the beginning of a years-long journey to understand what had happened to me and how to begin healing," he wrote in his April op-ed.

"I have spent almost a decade gathering context for the pain and anger, which has unfortunately bled into some of my most important relationships."

Despite his health issues, he continued to work as councillor for his ward.

Knoxdale-Merivale Coun. Keith Egli in March 2018. (CBC)

He served as chair of the city's transportation committee as well as chair of the Ottawa Board of Health, which oversaw Ottawa Public Health through the pandemic.

His ward hit by a tornado in 2018, and the devastating Eastway Tank explosion that took the lives of six Eastway employees in 2022.

Through all of this, he struggled with how, and when to share his story.

He said he felt as though he should be using his platform as a public figure to be speaking out about sexual abuse.

"I remember having this conversation with myself many times, and with my therapist and my peer supporter, and coming to the conclusion that I could only share it when I was comfortable sharing it," he said.

"For me that meant stepping away a little bit from the public role."

'No magic pill,' but tattoo helps

In April of last year, Egli announced he would not be running for re-election. That fall's municipal election was the first in 12 years he watched from the sidelines.

In his announcement, he said he was taking time to be with his family, who had supported him through the many stresses of his three-term career.

A year later, he published his op-ed.

In it, he opened up about his health struggles and shared more about the reasons he decided to leave politics.

"I needed time to process what happened to me as a child and just be with myself," he wrote. "I needed to know that I was comfortable enough in myself to share my story in a meaningful way."

Keith Egli, Ottawa city councillor for Knoxdale-Merivale from 2010 to 2022, speaks to CBC Aug. 22, 2022. He chose not to run again in the 2022 election. (Jonathan Dupaul/CBC)

It's been almost a year since Egli got the private space he was looking for.

He said in this time, his health has improved in small ways, but that there's "no magic pill" that heals trauma.

"It's given me more time just to be comfortable with myself and this new reality," he told CBC's All In A Day.

All in a Day 11:51 Keith Egli speaks out, about being a survivor of childhood sexual abuse Egli returns to City Hall to be part of the event "Trauma Talks"

Healing, for him, has been learning to forgive himself and accept that there was nothing he could have done as a child to stop his abuse.

Learning this has meant sharing his story with people beyond his family and close friends.

"I don't think the path ever ends. It's not a linear journey in any way. But for me, it's been a healing process to share."

That's one of the reasons he got a tattoo. The letters "TLF" are printed in a large, block-like font on his forearm. It's not easy to hide.

The acronym is a nod to a nickname, "Tenacious Little F--ker," given to him by his wife to remind him of his strength. The tattoo was designed by his son.

"You might ask, 'where does the name come from?'" he wrote in his op-ed.

"The answer is that it comes from a place of pain, and amongst other things, it is meant to be a constant reminder of my struggle with that pain, and my resiliency."