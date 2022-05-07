Forest fire in western Quebec under control 

Firefighters say they've brought a forest fire near the border between the Outaouais and the Laurentians under control.

The flames had spread through an eight-hectare wooded area west of Route 309, between Notre-Dame-du-Laus and Val-des-Bois, Que.

The Société de protection des forêts contre le feu (SOPFEU) said it discovered the fire by chance Friday around noon, when some of its employees were flying over the area.

The fire, which at its peak affected an area roughly the size of 15 American football fields, was considered under control by 8 a.m. Saturday.

A SOPFEU spokesperson told Radio-Canada it may have been started by residents burning trash. Firefighters will stay on the scene until it's completely extinguished, the agency said.

Western Quebec is under a ban that prohibits open fires in or near forests.