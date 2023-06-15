Smog warnings return north and east of Gatineau

Smoke from forest fires further to the north is drifting south again, prompting warnings about air quality in parts of the Ottawa-Gatineau area.

Environment Canada has issued a smog warning for communities north and east of Gatineau, such as Saint-André-Avellin and Maniwaki.

It says poor air quality could last into Friday, and recommends that people with respiratory problems or heart disease should avoid intense physical activity outside.

"It won't be as bad as what we had five or six days ago, but it could be a problem for people with respiratory issues," said Quebec Public Security Minister François Bonnardel in a Wednesday update about the smoke drift, which could also affect Montreal and the Lanaudière region.

The agency's air quality health index — a scale of one for normal to 10+ for very high — forecasts a moderate four to five for Gatineau on Thursday and Friday.

It's low across eastern Ontario's major cities to start Thursday, but Ottawa may edge into the same moderate territory Thursday and Cornwall may do the same Friday.

The provincial fire risk is moderate again where it's measured in the Outaouais and around Petawawa.

The same five local fires are burning and are all considered under control except for the larger Pontiac fire, which is being held.

Check the CBC News Climate Dashboard for live updates on wildfire smoke and active fires across the country.

Quebec is expecting more firefighters from Portugal and Spain to arrive, boosting the number of firefighters on the ground from about 1,200 to 1,500 by Friday.

Federal Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair said Monday that this is "Canada's worst wildfire season of the 21st century."