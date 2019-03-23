Ontario Premier Doug Ford is keeping the door open when it comes to talks about funding a west-end light rail transit extension for Ottawa.

The premier was in town on Friday to ink the provincial government's $1.2 billion contribution towards the Stage 2 LRT project.

During the funding announcement, Ford was asked whether his government would commit to filling in that last big piece.

"Let's get Phase 2 done and we'll talk about Phase 3, but I'm always committed to great transit especially in a great city like Ottawa and the surrounding region," he responded. "It's going to make life a lot easier to get from point A to point B."

The project, now estimated to cost $4.66 billion, will extend light rail to the city's growing suburbs.

It also unlocks the possibility of laying track out to the growing populations in the western suburbs of Kanata, Stittsville and Barrhaven.

Kanata South Councillor Allan Hubley said the premier's openness is encouraging.

"I really did like his comments about Phase 3," he said.

The City of Ottawa now has a signed transfer agreement for Ontario's $1.2 billion contribution to build Stage 2 of its light rail system, after Premier Doug Ford and Transportation minister Jeff Yurek made the announcement March 22, 2019. (Kate Porter/CBC)

While fielding questions from reporters, Ford acknowledged that pressure from his local Progressive Conservative MPPs — Lisa MacLeod, Merrilee Fullerton, Jeremy Roberts and Goldie Ghamari — helped secure the Stage 2 funding.

Hubley, who also chairs of the city's transit commission, said that bodes well for his residents.

"If that's where he's going to get his advice, I'd say Phase 3 looks really good," he said.

For Stage 3 to happen, the city has said it would need to count on the federal and provincial governments to split the entire bill 50/50.

Timeline needed: Brockington

River Ward Councillor Riley Brockington said other cities have already received that type of deal, pointing to Hamilton as an example.

"If we've gone down that road, there should be some consistency, why would City of Ottawa taxpayers pay when other municipalities' taxpayers are not?" he said.

Brockington said the city would like to know sooner than later what kind of commitments the higher levels of government are willing to go in on.

"We need to have that information years in advance," he said.

Phase 2 — the Confederation and Trillium line extensions — will stretch to Trim Road, Moodie Drive and Riverside South, with a link to the Ottawa International Airport.

It will add 24 stations and 44 kilometres, to be finished by 2025.

The federal government is also kicking in $1.2 billion, while the city must find a way to pay for the rest — an amount that has ballooned considerably from initial cost estimates.