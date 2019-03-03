Leftovers, wilting veggies get a new life with this strata
In this dish, Brandie Lekovic reinvents ingredients others might throw away
At Brandie Lekovic's home, food rarely gets tossed into the garbage bin
When it comes to food waste, the Quyon, Que., bee farmer and member of Foodsharing Ottawa bucks the national trend.
One recent study showed more than half of food produced in Canada is lost, adding up to an average of $1,766 per household.
Lekovic, however, uses tricks like saving little bits of vegetables — shriveled mushrooms, wilting greens, broccoli stems and so on — in a labelled container that sits in her freezer.
When the container fills up, usually after two or three weeks, then it's time to make vegetable broth.
"I'm always shocked by how many people only eat the flowers on the broccoli and don't eat the stem," Lekovic said. "I know the amount of effort and resources that goes into making food."
Growing up, her father's family were farmers, and relatives on her mother's side lived rurally. So she quickly learned how to use food without wasting it.
"Where it started for me was just being practical, and financially viable," said Lekovic.
Getting kids on board
Now, she's passed on that foodsaving ethos to her two sons, Eamon and Zion, who are 11 and 18.
She got them started when they were younger, by being strict about making just one meal for the whole family, based on the dishes they liked and disliked and their food sensitivities.
She argues that when everyone's eating from the same pot, there's less food waste.
"One time my son Eamon said to me, 'You know mom, this isn't your best work,'" Lekovic said. "And I said, 'I know, but it's dinner!'"
Another foodsaving tip Lekovic has is that parents should serve the food, rather than their kids doing it themselves.
"Sometimes their belly isn't as big as their eyes," she said "And so they take a really big portion that they can't finish."
Parents can also eat their children's leftovers, or as a last resort, send it to the compost.
Leftovers vs. 'keepovers'
Lekovic likes to think about leftovers as ingredients for future dishes, preferring the term "keepovers."
In her household, they're reinvented in soups, pizzas, crostinis, stratas, and other dishes.
Her son Eamon is a big fan of some of those reinventions.
"Usually, the second meal is always better than the first," he said. "She takes from what she learned from the first meal and adds spices and different things to it."
But there are some foods that Lekovic will not give a second chance.
"If it looks sketchy when you look at it, you smell it. I know the limits between what's safe and what's not safe," she said.
This week on D is Dinner, Lekovic shares her recipe for a strata dish made with ingredients others may throw out.
'Keepover' strata
Basic ingredients
- 1 part eggs
- 1 to 2 parts milk or cream
- 2 parts bread (could be stale)
- A little butter or oil
Additional ingredients (to make a savoury strata)
- ½ to 1 part cheese
- a splash of lemon juice
- pinch of salt and pepper
- 1 part "keeopvers" (red pepper/broccoli/feta is one idea, tomato/cooked greens/smoked cheddar or bacon is another)
Additional ingredients (to make a sweet strata)
- 2 tbsp. brown sugar or maple syrup per egg
- cinnamon
- nutmeg
- pinch of salt
- ¼-½ c. bite-sized fruit, ripe or frozen, per egg
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Whisk together everything but the bread and the add-ins.
- Add in the bread, and stir to coat.
- Let the mixture sit for at least 10 minutes to overnight. It will soak up the liquid.
- Stir in the add-ins just before baking.
- Grease an appropriately-sized loaf pan, casserole dish, or individual ramekins and pour the mixture in.
- Bake for 45 minutes to one hour, until the top has risen and starts turning golden-brown.
