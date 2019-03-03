At Brandie Lekovic's home, food rarely gets tossed into the garbage bin

When it comes to food waste, the Quyon, Que., bee farmer and member of Foodsharing Ottawa bucks the national trend.

One recent study showed more than half of food produced in Canada is lost, adding up to an average of $1,766 per household.

Lekovic, however, uses tricks like saving little bits of vegetables — shriveled mushrooms, wilting greens, broccoli stems and so on — in a labelled container that sits in her freezer.

When the container fills up, usually after two or three weeks, then it's time to make vegetable broth.

Brandie Lekovic prevents food waste by freezing bits of vegetables as well as other leftovers in labelled jars and see-through containers. (Halima Sogbesan/CBC)

"I'm always shocked by how many people only eat the flowers on the broccoli and don't eat the stem," Lekovic said. "I know the amount of effort and resources that goes into making food."

Growing up, her father's family were farmers, and relatives on her mother's side lived rurally. So she quickly learned how to use food without wasting it.

"Where it started for me was just being practical, and financially viable," said Lekovic.

Brandie Lekovic takes us through how she makes 'keepover' strata with leftovers and wilted vegetables, in an attempt to cut down on food waste. 2:54

Getting kids on board

Now, she's passed on that foodsaving ethos to her two sons, Eamon and Zion, who are 11 and 18.

She got them started when they were younger, by being strict about making just one meal for the whole family, based on the dishes they liked and disliked and their food sensitivities.

She argues that when everyone's eating from the same pot, there's less food waste.

Eamon Lekovic says he's a fan of his mom's reinventions — sometimes even preferring the second dish to the first. (Halima Sogbesan/CBC)

"One time my son Eamon said to me, 'You know mom, this isn't your best work,'" Lekovic said. "And I said, 'I know, but it's dinner!'"

Another foodsaving tip Lekovic has is that parents should serve the food, rather than their kids doing it themselves.

"Sometimes their belly isn't as big as their eyes," she said "And so they take a really big portion that they can't finish."

Parents can also eat their children's leftovers, or as a last resort, send it to the compost.

Brandie Lekovic's strata dish is made with leftovers and ingredients others throw away. (Halima Sogbesan/CBC)

Leftovers vs. 'keepovers'

Lekovic likes to think about leftovers as ingredients for future dishes, preferring the term "keepovers."

In her household, they're reinvented in soups, pizzas, crostinis, stratas, and other dishes.

Her son Eamon is a big fan of some of those reinventions.

"Usually, the second meal is always better than the first," he said. "She takes from what she learned from the first meal and adds spices and different things to it."

But there are some foods that Lekovic will not give a second chance.

"If it looks sketchy when you look at it, you smell it. I know the limits between what's safe and what's not safe," she said.

This week on D is Dinner, Lekovic shares her recipe for a strata dish made with ingredients others may throw out.

'Keepover' strata

Basic ingredients

1 part eggs

1 to 2 parts milk or cream

2 parts bread (could be stale)

A little butter or oil

Additional ingredients (to make a savoury strata)

½ to 1 part cheese

a splash of lemon juice

pinch of salt and pepper

1 part "keeopvers" (red pepper/broccoli/feta is one idea, tomato/cooked greens/smoked cheddar or bacon is another)

Additional ingredients (to make a sweet strata)

2 tbsp. brown sugar or maple syrup per egg

cinnamon

nutmeg

pinch of salt

¼-½ c. bite-sized fruit, ripe or frozen, per egg

Instructions