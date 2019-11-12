Busy Gatineau food banks bucking national trend

More people in Gatineau, Que., used food banks this year than last year, and a rising number rely on the free service for cereals and produce.

"Poverty is still around. It could be your father, your mother, your friends, your child," said Armand Kayolo, the general director for Moisson Outaouais, the main supplier to food banks in the region. "People don't have enough income to buy necessities."

Food Banks Canada released its annual tally of food bank users, called the HungerCount, Tuesday. The charitable organization releases the report before Christmas each year to provide a picture of the need for food donations across the country.

According to the 2019 HungerCount, nation-wide food bank use has dropped slightly this year compared to 2018, but in Gatineau it rose 11 per cent, and a whopping 56 per cent compared to 2017.

According to data gathered by food banks in the area, around 11,718 people use food banks each month in the Outaouais.

"That's really high demand," Kayolo said.

Armand Kayolo, general director for Moisson Outaouais, says food bank use in Gatineau is rising because food costs are going up and wages are not keeping pace. (Laura Glowacki/CBC)

The release of Food Banks Canada's annual report marks the unofficial start for food drives across the country. Later this month, Moisson Outaouais will ramp up collections with donation boxes across the region.

Kayolo said a combination of sluggish incomes and rising food prices is behind the increased need for free food.

Over the last year, Moisson Outaouais has had to buy extra fruit, vegetables and cereals to meet the surging demand, he said.

Moisson Outaouais stores about 822,000 kilograms of food ever year in its warehouse near the Gatineau airport. (Laura Glowacki/CBC)

About 85 per cent of the food distributed through Moisson comes from individuals and companies, with government funding making up the rest. Walmart, Sobeys, Metro and Loblaws are the charity's main suppliers.

While the grocery stores supply frozen meat, bread and some non-perishable food, Kayolo said to ensure clients have enough fresh produce, Moisson Outaouais has to buy extra. The charity needs monetary donations to do that.

"Any donation will help," Kayolo said.

Hundreds of tonnes of food is stocked at the warehouse near the Gatineau airport, much of it stacked high on shelves like at a Costco.

Smaller food banks across the region come to the warehouse to pick up the food to distribute directly to their clients.

Moisson Outaouais accepts volunteers as well as donations of food items and money.