Flypast Sunday to mark Battle of Britain anniversary

Modern and vintage Royal Canadian Air Force planes will make a low-level flypast near Gatineau's airport Sunday morning to mark the 78th anniversary of the Battle of Britain.

The ceremony will take place from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the Gatineau-Ottawa Executive Airport.

The airplanes will fly no lower than 500 metres above the airport, the Department of National Defence said in a statement.

"Flypasts by Canadian Armed Forces aircraft in support of special events are carefully planned and closely controlled to ensure public safety at all times," the department said.

Waged in the latter half of 1940, the Battle of Britain kept Germany from taking control of the skies over Britain during the the Second World War.

Sunday's ceremony will also feature RCAF personnel and veterans marching alongside Royal Canadian Air Cadets.