CF-18 Hornets to fly over Redblacks game Thursday

The sounds of massive fighter jets will echo through the Glebe and Old Ottawa South Thursday night — but don't worry, Ottawa won't be under attack.

A CF-18 Hornet fighter jet will be flying over TD Place Stadium at the start of the Redblacks game that evening for the team's Canadian Armed Forces appreciation night.

In 2016, a flyby over the two Ottawa neighbourhoods frightened residents who had no idea the appreciation night was taking place.

According to the Royal Canadian Airforce, the jet will fly over the stadium no lower than 500 feet.