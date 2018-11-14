Ottawa sees 1st flu-related death of season

This winter's flu season, which got underway earlier than normal across Canada, has claimed its first victim in Ottawa.

Ottawa Public Health confirms an unidentified patient over the age of 65 died earlier this month, one of 12 confirmed cases of influenza since Sept. 1.

Last year 34 deaths in Ottawa were linked to the flu.

The Public Health Agency of Canada said this year's flu season officially started the week of Oct. 21 to 27, an earlier start than in recent years.

Last year's flu season started the week of Nov. 5.

The agency said the most common influenza virus in the country is A(H1N1)pdm09, similar to the strains being used in this season's flu vaccine.

As of Nov. 3, the Ottawa area has had a relatively higher flu rate than other parts of the country.