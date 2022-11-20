A child in eastern Ontario who tested positive for the flu has died, the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit confirmed Sunday.

"We are saddened by this tragic death," said Dr. Linna Li, the unit's acting medical officer of health, in an email. "Death is an infrequent outcome due to influenza infections."

The health unit did not share any details about the child who died, including their age and whether they had any pre-existing conditions.

Estimates of the number of annual flu deaths in Canada vary from hundreds to thousands, depending on the severity of the flu season.

This season appears to be particularly severe. Flu is currently the primary respiratory virus circulating in the region, Li said, and the health unit is seeing more cases than normal for this time of year.

Li said limited flu circulation for the past two winters may mean people are more susceptible than usual. Children, especially young children, are at a higher risk of severe outcomes.

The flu vaccine is one of the most effective ways to reduce health risk, Li said, adding everyone over six months of age is strongly recommended to get the shot.

Influenza epidemic declared

Last Monday, the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) declared the start of an influenza epidemic as "influenza activity [had] crossed the seasonal threshold" during the week of Nov. 6.

Canada's pediatric hospital-based immunization surveillance network reported 146 flu-associated hospitalizations during the same week, numbers which would normally occur much later in the winter.

Influenza was at historic lows last year due to public health measures intended to stop the spread of COVID-19, according to PHAC's annual influenza report.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit said it is not aware of any other flu-related deaths in the region.