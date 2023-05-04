Skip the holiday gatherings if you're sick, health experts urge

With a surge of patients with respiratory illnesses at its door, the Kingston Health Sciences Centre says people should stay home if they're feeling sick — even if it means missing that holiday party.

"Encourage people you may invite to a gathering that you're organizing that, if they're sick, they really shouldn't come," advised Dr. Gerald Evans, the centre's medical director of infection, prevention and control.

"You can always get an opportunity, perhaps later in the holiday season, to meet up with them."

Evans said the hospital is currently seeing a high number of patients with respiratory illnesses. He said children are presenting with the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), while older patients are coming in with COVID-19.

The hospital said it's treating between 15 and 20 COVID-19 in-patients each day, with some in the intensive care unit.

Evans said staff are also seeing a rise in influenza cases.

"We're very similar to other hospitals in the province. We're over capacity in terms of the number of people that are hospitalized at the moment," said Evans.

The hospital had more than 580 in-patients one day last week, a near record, with staff trying to compensate by opening "non-traditional spaces."

"If you use the vernacular that's out there, it's hallway medicine," Evans said.

Meanwhile, the hospital's emergency department is also facing high volumes of patients, equating to longer wait times for those with less urgent needs.

'It's not rocket science': Queen's prof

According to Dr. Dick Zoutman, an infectious disease specialist and a professor at Queen's University, the data shows a "huge amount of COVID" in Kingston and beyond, eclipsing other viruses.

"It's not rocket science to prevent a lot of this," he said on Tuesday. "One, if you haven't had your COVID shot, the new booster, get it. If you haven't had your flu shot, get that."

The Ottawa Hospital says it's also experiencing high patient volumes.

A spokesperson said they're seeing increasing transmission of COVID-19 and other illnesses, with around 100 COVID-19 patients currently admitted at the hospital's two campuses.

The Queensway Carleton Hospital says it's busy but is expecting a greater surge later this month.

Zoutman said the name of the game should be thoughtfulness as the flu and Christmas seasons collide.

"We really have to be very cautious also of visiting relatives who are potentially at high risk," he said.