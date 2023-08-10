Flooding, power outages reported as heavy rain hits Ottawa

Here are some scenes from Thursday's storm, which caused power outages, hail and flooding, forcing some to abandon their vehicles. Environment Canada had issued severe thunderstorm warnings for the Ottawa-Gatineau area.

Heavy rain is flooding streets in parts of Ottawa, as people report abandoned vehicles.

Ottawa police and Ottawa Fire Services warned of road closures Thursday afternoon and said they've had to direct traffic and move submerged vehicles.

Environment Canada issued severe thunderstorm warnings for the Ottawa-Gatineau area earlier Thursday, warning a line of storms could hit the area from around midday into the evening.

A car is submerged on Woodroffe Avenue near Knoxdale Road in Ottawa on Aug. 10, 2023. (Buntola Nou/CBC News) Cars submerged off Walkley Road in Ottawa on Aug. 10, 2023. (Submitted by Sandra Dee Reid)

Road closures include Woodroffe Avenue between Knoxdale Road and Norice Street and Merivale Road between Colonnade Road and Woodfield Drive, according to City of Ottawa social media.

Posts on social media show streets in Nepean deep under water.

Knoxdale-Merivale Coun. Sean Devine said on X, formerly known as Twitter, he is receiving reports of backed up sewers causing "street rivers" in Nepean.

People should only travel if necessary, Ottawa fire advised on X.

Hydro Ottawa is reporting about a thousand customers without power.

Woodroffe at Norice in Ottawa <a href="https://twitter.com/StormhunterTWN?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@StormhunterTWN</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/ConnorMockettWX?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ConnorMockettWX</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/onstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#onstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yow?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yow</a> <a href="https://t.co/kzYkYhUMI9">pic.twitter.com/kzYkYhUMI9</a> —@mpsparrow1

Severe thunderstorms caused "intermittent ground stops" at the Ottawa airport Thursday afternoon, the airport authority said on X.

Parliament station experienced some leaks, with water dripping onto an escalator. A Rideau Transit Maintenance van was seen parked outside the station.

In an email, OC Transpo said the east entrance to the station is closed but there is no impact to train service.