City of Ottawa declares state of emergency as waters rise
Water levels forecast to rise above 2017 levels, mayor says
Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson has declared a state of emergency in the city over concerns that flood water could now exceed the levels seen in the devastating 2017 floods.
Watson made the announcement at a news conference Thursday afternoon. He announced authorities now expect water levels could rise 11 millimetres above the devastating 2017 floods in some areas.
Watson is asking for support from the Canadian Armed Forces.
You can watch the update live in the player above.
While levels on the Rideau River have stabilized, the Ottawa River is expected to rise about half a metre from Constance Bay to east of Cumberland by the weekend, according to South Nation Conservation.
- Constance Bay residents brace for more flooding
- Mississippi rising: Lanark County residents scramble to save homes
The city has distributed thousands of sandbags to residents across the region.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.