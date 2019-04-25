City of Ottawa declares state of emergency as waters rise

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson has declared a state of emergency in the city over concerns that flood water could now exceed the levels seen in the devastating 2017 floods.

Watson made the announcement at a news conference Thursday afternoon. He announced authorities now expect water levels could rise 11 millimetres above the devastating 2017 floods in some areas.

Watson is asking for support from the Canadian Armed Forces.

You can watch the update live in the player above.

While levels on the Rideau River have stabilized, the Ottawa River is expected to rise about half a metre from Constance Bay to east of Cumberland by the weekend, according to South Nation Conservation.

The city has distributed thousands of sandbags to residents across the region.