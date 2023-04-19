NCC warns of pathway closures due to flooding

The National Capital Commission (NCC) says high water levels may force the closure of some of its pathways and other land it manages.

Paths where water is currently high and rising include along the Ottawa River, Voyageurs Corridor, Canadian Museum of History, Jacques-Cartier Park, Leamy Lake Park and the Lusk Cave area in Gatineau Park.

You can see the specific areas affected on the NCC website.

"Please exercise caution, respect the barricades and follow the directional signage in place," the NCC said in a statement.

Many NCC paths were flooded six years ago, which caused nearly $2 million in damages. Some of those paths were closed for as long as a year and a half for repairs.

After the 2017 flooding, pathways were rebuilt to better withstand rising waters, but some on the Quebec side weren't finished when the second damaging flood hit in spring 2019.

That round of repairs cost about $250,000, with work completed that summer.