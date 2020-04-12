Flood watch notice issued for upper St. Lawrence River, Lake Ontario

The Cataraqui Region Conservation Authority, located north of Kingston, Ont., has issued a flood watch notice for Lake Ontario and the upper region of the St. Lawrence River.

"Widespread flooding is not expected at this time," a news release from this authority reads. "This flood watch [notice] provides advance warning to municipalities and residents in flood prone and low-lying areas to the potential for localized flooding and erosion impacts."

According to the release, Lake Ontario is 75.3 metres above sea level, half a metre above the average for this time of year.

It's approximately 35 centimetres below the record high for this time of year, set in 1973.

The upper St. Lawrence River, greatly influenced by the level of Lake Ontario, is about 75 metres in Brockville, Ont.

The International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board manages Lake Ontario outflows at the Moses-Saunders Dam is located in Cornwall, Ont. and develops water level forecasts.

The board predicts that under seasonally normal weather and water supply conditions, peak water levels of around 75.56 metres on Lake Ontario would be expected in the week ending on May 15.

Although widespread flooding isn't expected now, the conservation organization said rainy weather could change that.

"In 2017 and 2019 when levels rose above 75.8 metres on Lake Ontario and 75.5 metres on the upper St. Lawrence, significant dock submersions and some localized impacts to dwellings and roads occurred."