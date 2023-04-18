Major flooding expected on the lower Ottawa River

The Ottawa River may flood some streets and homes east of Pembroke starting Wednesday, according to its monitoring and managing body. It expects floodwaters to stay well below the historic levels reached in 2019.

The Ottawa River Regula tion Planning Board said in a Monday afternoon update it expects water levels along the main stem of the lower Ottawa River, from Lac Coulonge to Montreal, to exceed "major flood" levels.

That's "the level at which one or several streets are beginning to flood, with several houses/buildings or neighbourhoods being affected."

Affected areas, according to an updated flood warning from three Ontario conservation authorities,include Alfred and Plantagenet, Britannia/Lac Deschênes, Chats Lake, Clarence-Rockland, Constance Bay, Cumberland and low-lying areas toward Montreal.

The flood warning, which is the highest level on a five-level scale, indicates that major flooding in those areas is imminent, according to the Mississippi Valley, South Nation and Rideau Valley conservation authorities.

It said water levels are expected to rise by the following amount over the next two to three days in these areas of concern:

Constance Bay: 0.7 metres.

Grandview Road and Belltown: 0.65 metres.

Boise Village, Morin Road and Leo Lane: 1 metre.

Rockland: 1 metre.

Hawkesbury: 0.5 metres.

As one example, according to data from the board the water level at Britannia was about 59.5 metres above sea level at 5 p.m. Monday.

It's forecast to reach 60 metres Thursday, just under a metre higher than the April 20 average but 70 centimetres below the all-time high reading there in 2019.

1,000 Gatineau homes could flood

Most of the water currently entering the Ottawa River comes from areas where there are no reservoirs or no capacity to retain water, the warning said.

The association added increased snowmelt due to above-normal snowpack and high temperatures over the coming weekend are expected to drive an increase in water levels.

The board also notes rain in the forecast for Tuesday and Saturday.

In a news conference Monday, Gatineau Mayor France Bélisle said city staff estimate up to 1,000 Gatineau residences could be flooded by Wednesday.

Gatineau began distributing sandbags at seven locations Monday at 8 p.m. and will close several streets across the city in the coming days, Bélisle said.

Ottawa has sandbags available at 13 locations and has closed some pathways, saying "residents whose properties and neighbourhoods have experienced flooding in the past 20 years should expect flooding this week."