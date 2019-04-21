Dozens of flood victims seek help at Gatineau shelter

Nearly 40 people are seeking assistance at the disaster relief centre in Gatineau, Que., since it opened Saturday in response to the rising waters on the Ottawa River.

The combination of heavy rains this weekend and melting snow has residents concerned that the river could rise to levels not seen since the devastating floods in 2017.

Three Outaouais communities — Pontiac, Val-des-Monts, and Saint-André-Avellin — have already declared emergencies due to the flood threat.

The relief centre, which opened at the Jean-René-Monette building in the Lac-Beauchamp district, is available to anyone in need of emergency assistance or shelter.

The Red Cross and city employees are providing assistance at the centre.

"Municipal authorities are inviting all people who wish to leave their homes to register at the help centre or at 311," said Jean Boileau, the director of communications at the City of Gatineau, in a French-language interview.

"We are also monitoring the condition of our infrastructure, while efforts continue to register disaster victims."

Street closures

Water levels along the Ottawa and Gatineau Rivers have risen 6 to 10 cm, according to officials.

The city said that levels increased by 29 cm at the Quai des Artistes, a public wharf in Gatineau, and 34 cm at Masson-Angers sector overnight Sunday.

Many Gatineau streets are now limited to local traffic only. Some of the most impacted are Hurtubise and Saint-Louis streets between Moreau and Blais streets, where between 45 cm and 55 cm of water are located on the roadway.

The city is asking people to avoid going into the area in order to not interfere with the work of police officers and city crews.