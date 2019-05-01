Flood victims to get tax break from city

Ottawa residents whose homes have been flooded are being given some extra time to pay their property taxes this year.

On Wednesday, Coun. Stephen Blais, whose Cumberland ward residents have been inundated, proposed pushing back the usual June deadline until Dec. 5 for affected homeowners.

Council also instructed city staff to look into allowing residents to rebuild on higher, dryer ground on their properties. Staff have been asked to report back in August.

Under the proposal, demolition and building permits would be waived. The city offered similar breaks after the 2017 floods.

In Quebec, the province is considering buyouts to encourage homeowners living in flood zones to relocate, but Ontario isn't there yet, staff told councillors.

For now, homeowners have a legal right to rebuild where they are.

Hydro utilities are waiving connection fees and delivery fees, city staff said Wednesday, and the Electrical Safety Authority is also waiving its usual fees for safety inspections after some homeowners complained about feeling gouged.

Workers prepare for rising water in Britannia Bay on Monday, April 29, 2019. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

'We're in a lull'

Meanwhile, the city is preparing to move into recovery mode but isn't quite there yet. The hundreds of troops who helped with sandbagging have returned to their base in Petawawa but are on standby, staff said.

"We're in this lull where the waters are still high. They haven't receded yet, and we have a lot of work to do as we prepare for the recovery efforts ... to hit the ground running the moment those waters recede," city manager Steve Kanellakos told council Wednesday.

With water levels set to rise again, the head of emergency services is telling residents to keep sandbags in place.

"Leave everything status quo. Take a moment to breathe now in this interim — as much as you can breathe with your house partially underwater in some cases — and then the next steps of recovery will be put in place," Anthony Di Monte advised flood-weary residents.

Anthony Di Monte, Ottawa's general manager of emergency and protective services, is advising residents to leave sandbags in place as water levels are set to rise again.

The city will hold information sessions next week for residents in each of the areas affected by flooding, with sessions on Monday in Constance Bay and Fitzroy Harbour, Tuesday in Cumberland and Thursday in Britannia.