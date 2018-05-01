What you need to know about flood risks in Ottawa-Gatineau

Many residents in Ottawa and Gatineau, Que., are spending their Easter weekend preparing for the looming flood risk as the water levels rise on the Ottawa River.

Water levels are expected to rise slowly Sunday in the Ottawa-Gatineau region, the Ottawa River Regulation Board Planning Board reported Sunday morning.

The agency said it's expecting the river to hit peak levels late Sunday, and will be slightly higher than the water levels reached in April 2017 — just a month before devastating floods hit the area.

Levels will remain high for several days with ongoing risk due to melting snow and rain, the agency said. But cooler than forecast temperatures along with less than anticipated precipitation have reduced expected inflows in most locations, it added.

Here is a list of where to seek assistance or help out over the Easter weekend.

Shelter/assistance

City of Gatineau opened a victim assistance centre at the Centre Communautaire Jean-René-Monette.

The City of Ottawa is asking people who need community assistance with their home during the flooding to register online.

Residents who are in danger of their homes flooding but don't have Internet access can call 211 to request help from volunteers.

How to help