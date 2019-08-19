Keep Le Droit in Ottawa, councillor urges

An Ottawa city councillor is urging his city hall colleagues to do what they can to keep a longstanding French-language newspaper in the city.

Rideau-Vanier Coun. Mathieu Fleury introduced a notice of motion at city hall Wednesday, asking council to recognize the importance of daily newspaper Le Droit to the city's French-speaking residents.

For the past 106 years, Le Droit's newsroom and head office have been located in the nation's capital.

However, the financial uncertainty surrounding newspaper chain Groupe Capitale Médias, which owns Le Droit and five other newspapers, has raised the possibility the Ottawa-Gatineau daily could relocate to the other side of the Ottawa River.

Last month, a representative for the newspaper's employees told Radio-Canada that a move to Gatineau was "inevitable," citing the costs of maintaining real estate space in the ByWard Market.

"It's important for the community. Its survival is at risk. It's at risk of moving to Gatineau. And that to us — in a minority setting on the Ontario side — is quite concerning," Fleury said.

Le Droit currently publishes out of a building in Ottawa's ByWard Market neighbourhood. (Jean-Sébastien Marier/Radio-Canada)

'It's about local media'

Fleury's motion notice encourages Le Droit to collaborate with the local business community to find ways to maintain a presence in Ottawa.

Provincial funding could be one way to help the paper, Fleury said after Wednesday's council meeting. The province of Quebec gave the paper's publishers $5 million in October to stave off bankruptcy, citing the important role the chain's newspapers play in Quebec society.

The city of Gatineau has also pledged to support Le Droit by buying $150,000 in ads.

Fleury stressed that supporting Le Droit was a matter of importance for all Ottawa residents, not just French-speaking ones.

"It's about local media. It's about providing information to residents," he said. "So then, if the residents are empowered with information they can know what we do here — and they can speak up if we're taking wrong decisions."

Fleury's motion will come up for debate at the next council meeting in January.