Flash freezing, blizzard conditions possible with storm hitting late Thursday

A winter storm is expected to hit the Ottawa region Thursday night and could continue through the holiday weekend, according to a special weather statement from Environment Canada.

It could rain or snow starting Thursday night, turning into rain on Friday.

A flash freeze is possible as temperatures are expected to "plummet" Friday, the agency said.

The falling temperatures will come with strong, "potentially damaging" winds and snow that may be heavy at times.

Areas downwind of Lake Huron and Georgian Bay could see blizzard conditions late Friday. Snow is expected to last multiple days through the weekend for areas east of the Great Lakes.

Travel plans may be affected

Environment Canada is encouraging people to change travel plans for the holidays and warns outages are possible.

"While there is high confidence in a high impact winter storm, the details regarding wind speeds, precipitation types and amounts remain highly uncertain at this time," Environment Canada said.

"Please monitor your local forecast and the latest alerts for your area."